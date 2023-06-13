JOPLIN, Mo. — When you think of the term “camp”, you usually think of the great outdoors.

But some camps of the imagination are going on this week in Southwest Missouri.

Sometimes it’s easier to create art if you have a subject matter to start with.

That’s the premise behind Jungle Art, one of two creative camps going on simultaneously at the Spiva Center for the Arts.

“They’re going to be working with clay, paint, crayons, markers, doing just jungle, different jungle animals and scenes,” said Gayla McCurdy, teaching assistant.

“It’s like this lizard eye, it’s a clay project and this is my lizard’s eye so far, it’s really fun because you get to do different projects. It’s really fun because you get to do different projects like you’re not just doing the same thing over and over again,” said Londyn Millspaugh, student, Jungle Art class.

What’s happening just down the hall is a beading camp — where students are making their own bracelets and other items out of string or pipe cleaners using beads.

“Going to work on patterns, learning how to tie knots so we can finish our product, and then do some designing of our own,” said Stacy Heydt, Bead Art teacher.

Is this a fun class?

“Yeah, ’cause you get to make bracelets and your own jewelry and stuff like that,” said Lexis Lonon, Bead Art class participant.

Also fun, because you get to wear it when you’re done.

Both camps wrap up on Thursday of this week, but there are more to come later this summer, some of which still have openings. For more information on them, go to the Spiva Facebook page, here.