JOPLIN, Mo. — A local utility company is already helping a Joplin nonprofit get into the holiday spirit.

Seven employees with “Spire” are decorating the “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States” with the Christmas spirit.

Christmas trees and lights were set up today (Tuesday) in anticipation of the upcoming tree lighting and open house later in November.

This is the first year “Spire” employees have done this kind of work at Joplin’s Ronald McDonald House. It’s part of a larger effort the utility does called “Spire Serves,” to volunteer at several organizations throughout the region.

“Just to get out in the community and give back. I think we’re all very fortunate for what we have and what we can do. So, it’s always good to give back a little bit,” said Mike Fornelli, Spire SW Territory Regional Manager.

The Ronald McDonald House “Gift of Light, Gift of Love” tree lighting event and open house is on the schedule for November 11 at 4 p.m.