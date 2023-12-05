The KSN & KODE news crew (and family) pose for a photo before the start of the 2023 Joplin Christmas Parade.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Most of our television family from KODE and KSN were on hand for tonight’s 53rd annual Joplin Christmas parade.

If you missed the parade, you can watch it, HERE.

It was another year where Main Street was consumed with 99 entries — that included floats, bands, organizations, and local businesses.

This was the 9th straight year it was sponsored by Freeman Health System.

This year’s theme: “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

The parade marshal this year was Annette Thurston who’s retiring as the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.