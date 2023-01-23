JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry has grown beyond its existing walls.

“So now we’ll be able to concentrate more on doing the housing and stuff we need to do for our clients that are here,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director.

Souls Harbor, which is in its 40th year of helping the Joplin area homeless population, has two locations on Main Street in Joplin.

The chapel, food pantry, clothing store, and administrative offices are all located at 817 Main Street.

But the ministry recently purchased the structure next door that used to house a couple of different businesses.

They have been converted into a group of nonprofits to provide social services for souls harbor clients. Director Dianna Gurley couldn’t be happier.

“Absolutely amazing to have them over there, it really lightens our load a lot, they uh they do things that we have done for a long time, you know, getting birth certificates, helping with IDs, uh getting people to job interviews, helping them with getting clothing to do these new jobs, and even getting their housing started,” said Gurley.

Among the not-for-profits, some of which have already moved in, including the Joplin chapter of “Food Not Bombs”, “The Next Step”, “Economic Security/Housing Connect,” and “We Do Recovery.”.

“What our mission is is to get everybody IDs, Social Security cards, Birth Certificates, whatever they need to progress in life, with having Economic Security in here they can them move from one room getting IDs, to getting the help they need from Economic Security, a one-stop shop if you will,” said Jason Silvers, The Next Step.

“Food Not Bombs” provides free meals for anyone in need each Saturday around noon in Joplin, “The Next Step” is focused on helping clients find housing, and “We Do Recovery” is a chemical dependency support group.

Although she can’t say just yet, she also has plans for the empty space between the admin building and the structure next store.

Sometime within the next few years, Gurley says the plan is to renovate the upstairs of their 817 location, so they can close the housing portion of the ministry at 915 South Main, and sell that building, eventually having the entire ministry in one location.