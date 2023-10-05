JOPLIN, Mo. — An area bank and homeless ministry are teaming up to give kids a place to play.

Members of Guaranty Bank and Souls Harbor broke ground on what will be a playground for kids who’s families are staying at the shelter. The bank kicked in $10,000 to pay for the facility next to the ministry’s chapel and administrative offices.

But bank president Monte McNew says their commitment to the project won’t stop there.

“We’re going to give on an annual basis to maintain it, often times people give the money, it starts out great and it’s hard to maintain, it’s it’s a challenge for the organization, we’re going to make sure we continue giving to maintain and make sure it’s a great safe space for kids,” said Monte McNew, C.E.O., Guaranty Bank.

“We are so happy that Guaranty Bank is is coming in and partnering with this, as a matter of fact, they’re the ones sponsoring the park, it’s going to be the Guaranty Bank Friendship Park and we’re very excited about it because it’s going to be a wonderful advancement for the kids in our home,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor

Gurley says she hopes to have the park up and running by mid-November.

Mcnew, by the way, is a Joplin High School graduate. Guaranty Bank is based in Springfield.