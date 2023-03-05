JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local college students spent part of their Sunday, giving back to others.

20 members of Pittsburg State University sorority Alpha Sigma Alpha spent the evening with families staying at Joplin’s Ronald McDonald House.

The volunteers cooked a dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, played games, and also created encouragement cards for the families.

Members say helping out with community service projects is of key importance to their entire organization.

“Ronald McDonald House is one of our local philanthropies, and we’ve been working with them for over 10 years. We just love working with them and their purpose for families with children at Freeman, and we just love being able to help them as much as we can through making cards of encouragement, cooking meals… Really, anything we can do,” said Alyvia Swartz, PSU Alpha Sigma Alpha Service & Giving Co-Chair.

Next up for PSU’s Alpha Sigma Alpha is their Princess for a Day activity on Saturday, March 25th at noon, located at Gorilla Village.

It’s a free event, where girls can learn about embracing their confidence and becoming strong women in society through team-building activities.