JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s just one day left in the month of September, and for a local charitable group, the next day marks the start of “Socktober.”

Bright Futures Joplin designates October as the time to collect socks, one of its top needs for students. Officials will take any kind or size, but add, right now, there’s a big demand for girls’ socks for middle and high schoolers.

“They need dry, clean socks every day. And that’s something not all of our students have. If they’re lacking shoes, if they’re lacking basic needs, food, and basic needs, then they’re also lacking socks. And we need several pairs for each child,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin Dir.

Donations can be dropped off at the Memorial Education Center.