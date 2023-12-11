JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people get a sneak peek at a new documentary focusing on the Joplin tornado.

About 150 people got a sneak peek screening of “The Butterfly People” at Route 66 Theater in Webb City tonight (Monday).

The documentary details the multiple supernatural sightings of the Butterfly People saving lives in the 2011 Joplin tornado.

The film was written and directed by Gregory Fish, who also made “Steadfast: The Story of the Joplin Tornado.”

Tonight, the people of the film were joined by their families and friends and allowed to watch the documentary for the first time.

“People should watch this film if you are from the area and want to know more about that phenomenon that took place, and even if you are not from here, it’s a very interesting story that has drawn attention worldwide,” said Gregory Fish, “The Butterfly People” director.

“The Butterfly People” will be shown in Joplin next month at the Great Wonders Uplift Film Festival.

That runs from January 11th through the 13th at the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

If you’d like to check out the trailer, you can do so, here.