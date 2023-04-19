JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re used to seeing athletes sign on the dotted line to announce their future plans, but today (Wednesday), some area volunteers did the same thing.

It’s the last phase in the Give 5 program.

Prior to today, a group of retirees learned about and visited, a total of 23 area nonprofits that need volunteers.

They made their plans public by putting pen to paper.

While some only wrote down one name, others chose several.

“All those Bright Futures, the Salvation Army, and the Centers that are trying to work on drug and alcohol addiction, I can do something to help volunteer at all of those places,” said Sam Gaskill, Give 5 Class Member.

“I’m thinking Ronald McDonald House, Solace House, Boys & Girls Club, thinking I hope to donate you know three to four days a week, so I’m excited, lots, lots of places to go to and talk to,” said Debbie Miller, Give 5 Class Member.

The Take Five program is a joint venture between the Region Ten Area Agency on Aging, and the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

If you’d like to learn more about it, a second five-week class begins in a few weeks, you can visit their website, here.