JOPLIN, Mo. — Two young Civil Air Patrol cadets were honored this evening (Tuesday), and they’re both siblings.

They’re 15-year-old Cadet 1st Lieutenant Faith Godsell and her brother, 18-year-old Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Micah Godsell, from McCune, Kansas.

Faith Godsell was in the spotlight last year when she was awarded the “Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award” at just 14 years old.

She became the Cadet Commander, a major leadership position putting her in charge of the other cadets. She’s been in the Civil Air Patrol since she was 12.

Also tonight, Micah Godsell was awarded the “Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award.”

“When I first joined, I wasn’t sure I would ever be able to do this, but now I’m just very excited and hoping to help my Squadron grow. I’ve grown a lot through Civil Air Patrol. I don’t know what I would be like if I did not go through Civil Air Patrol,” said Cadet 1st Lt. Faith Godsell, Cadet Commander, Civil Air Patrol.

“What I’ve learned the most is take care of your people and put others first. If you can do that, then you’ll be a good leader,” said Cadet 2nd Lt. Micah Godsell, Civil Air Patrol.

“They were ready to promote before the clock said they could promote. They are hard-charging, they hustle, they’re dedicated and it’s so much fun to watch them,” said Maj. Henry Cole, Group 5 PAO, Civil Air Patrol.

Congressman Jake LaTurner was originally going to present Micah Godsell’s “Mitchell” award, but since he couldn’t, LaTurner sent him an American flag – one that has flown over the Capitol Building.

Micah’s next step is the United States Air Force.

Abigail Godsell has plans to win the “General Carl Spaatz Award,” the highest cadet honor and one that only one percent of cadets achieve.