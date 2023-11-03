JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police say they’re investigating to determine how the victim and suspect know each other.

They add the victim is a 16-year-old male from Joplin, and he is still in the hospital being treated for injuries.

Earlier today (Friday), Joplin Schools released a statement on the incident.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old male from Carthage. He’s being held in the Jasper County Detention Center.

Around four yesterday afternoon, Joplin police responded to the area of 18th and Main for a shooting.

They arrested the suspect a short time later in the area of 16th and Sergeant.