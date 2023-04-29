JOPLIN, Mo. — Over a dozen people took the kitchen outside, today (Saturday), prepping for summer camping season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation held the final class of its six-part virtual series called Field Day and Cook-o-Rama.

It focuses on the basics of cooking outdoors with cast iron and Dutch ovens.

The course started “virtually” back in March, and today, participants came together to put all that virtual learning to the test.

Some of those members came from the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

The class made coffee, biscuits and beans, cinnamon rolls, a dump cake, and a fruit cobbler, all with cast iron utensils.

“People want to be outdoors. You know, and they want to make memories, they want to spend time with their friends, their family. And one of the ways that we make memories is by eating. I mean, by cooking, you know, by gathering and spending that time together. So, this allows someone that maybe has only possibly cooked, you know, hotdogs on a stick. Or maybe on a camp stove or something like that. It gives them more options,” said Andy Rhodes, Conservation Educator, Missouri Dept. of Conservation.

Next weekend, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Forager’s Tea Party at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at Wildcat Glades.

Visitors will learn all about foraging and how to make tea with those foraged ingredients.

Registration is required for this event.

