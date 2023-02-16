JOPLIN, Mo. — With increasing support for the adoption of U.S. Bicycle Routes 51 and 251, a national 50,000-mile network of bicycle routes, which includes Joplin and other areas of southwest Missouri, road safety is taking a front seat — and so is the development of new ways to get around.

In 2021, the city approved the Complete Streets program to provide safety and accessibility for all users on the roadways and trail systems–which includes bicyclists, people of all ages, and abilities. This program highlights different modes of transportation and seeks to meet those needs in the Joplin area.

Recent efforts have been given the green light to provide safe facilities for these modes of transportation and to develop systems to support residents, travelers, and the local economy as people visit through southwest Missouri. Ensuring the safety of these routes could provide an exceptional experience that will keep travelers coming back and investing in the local economy during their stops along the way.

What does this mean for drivers?

As a motorist in Joplin, it’s important to share the road and be distinctly aware of those particularly vulnerable to the effects of being injured by a moving vehicle. Children, the elderly, cyclists, disabled, and intoxicated persons are all among those especially vulnerable.

Bicyclists are encouraged not to use sidewalks and road shoulders because the intended purposes are for walking. Pedestrians typically travel at a far lower rate than cyclists do. Bikers put pedestrians at risk and catch motorists off guard at crosswalks and driveways when they use sidewalks. As bike infrastructure expands there is more accountability for motorists and cyclists alike.

Here’s what every Missouri motorist needs to know when sharing the road with a cyclist:

Bicyclists have the same rules, rights, and responsibilities as other drivers (Examples: Right of ways, stop at stop signs/traffic lights, yield, etc.) This means motorists must treat bicyclists as any other vehicle on the road. Bicyclists are not required by law to ride the shoulder of the road but may do so when appropriate. Motorists may drive in a bike lane to lawfully cross the lane or for safe travel Bicycles and motorized bicycles may ride on any street except travel lanes of interstate highways or where prevented by local law. Bicycle lanes may not be blocked or used for parking. Motorists must signal and yield to any bicyclists in the lane before crossing a bicycle lane. Motorists passing a bicycle must give plenty of safe distance when passing the bike, and maintain clearance until safely past the bike. Cyclists may move towards the center of a lane to discourage other vehicles from dangerously passing in narrow lanes. Bikes in the middle of the lane are still following the law by doing this.

For more in-depth information on Missouri’s laws on bicycles and for motorists, you can follow this link here.

Where are bike lanes in Joplin?

Though motorists should respect all travelers on the road, there are a few designated areas within Joplin for those traveling by bike: Maiden Lane, 26th Street, Connecticut Avenue, and St. Louis Avenue. There are also “sharrows” — shared-lane markings for motorists and cyclists, on Main Street.

U.S. Bike Route 51 has been drafted by the Missouri Bicycle & Pedestrian Federation and can be used for cyclists as well. Though it’s not been officially adopted yet, as jurisdictions approve and officially establish parts of the route, this interactive map is constantly updated from Iowa down to Arkansas. As it stands on February 16, 2023 the route that crosses Joplin follows Old Highway 71 through Saginaw, to Range Line Road, to East 32nd street, and then North on Duquesne Road.

City officials have noted that intersections with high-traffic areas that have yet to establish the groundwork for biking safety should use extra caution when traveling by other modes of transportation outside of motor vehicles.