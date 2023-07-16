JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s a heads-up for drivers in Joplin.

Starting tomorrow (Monday) – Murphy Boulevard will be closed from Main Street to North Sergeant Avenue.

City officials say that area will see sanitary sewer repairs, this week.

They advise residents with properties in the area will still have access between Main Street and Bramar Drive by Murphy Boulevard.

Other traffic will be detoured to the west of the Roanoke area – to the intersection of Zora Avenue and Lone Elm Road.

This work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Thursday.