JOPLIN, Mo. — Unfavorable weather conditions are affecting an area truck show tomorrow (Saturday).

The “Guilty by Association” Truck Show’s September 23rd convoy has been cancelled, due to the National Weather Service calling for potentially severe weather over the weekend. However, the “Root’s & Boot’s” concert is, at this time, still planned to take place — albeit with changes.

“With the National Weather Service calling for potentially severe weather Saturday evening to include flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts, in addition to growing concerns from City of Joplin Officials, we cannot put the public, our customers, our driver participants, or our music entertainers in harm’s way,” said Bryan Martin, Organizer, in a press release.

Due to the expected severe weather, the Root’s & Boot’s concert will be relocated indoors. The concert will also be “Sold Out”, due to the limited seating of the indoor venue.

“We certainly know that the convoy, the parking of the trucks along 26th Street, their light show at nightfall, plus the free concert are all a treat for the community, but we must heed the direction of the City leaders, as well as consider the safety of everyone involved,” said Martin.

There’s still fun to be had this weekend, however. Tonight (Friday), there’s a Monster Truck Mania event, complete with fireworks afterward. This started at 6:30 p.m.

“We regret these last-minute changes, but this was the only safe path forward, and we are committed to providing a fun-filled weekend for as many folks as we possibly can!” added Martin.

You can find a full scheduled list of events this weekend (subject to change) on Chrome Shop Mafia’s website, here.