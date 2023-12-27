JOPLIN, Mo. — Experts at Arvest Bank offer financial tips for the New Year

“If your goal is to pay off your credit cards or debts, get a pen and paper out and write everything down because you gotta know where you’re at, in order to know where you are going to go,” said Meghan Burnett, Arvest Branch Sales Manager.

And people are doing just that. According to Forbes, 38 percent of New Year’s resolutions in the U.S involve improving one’s finances.

“New year, everyone is focusing on new goals for themselves, whether it be financial goals, health goals, or vacation goals. I think the new year gets everyone thinking. You kind of look at your past and say, ‘let’s set a new goal for the future’ or do something new, or accomplish something different,” said Burnett.

Whether it’s reducing credit card debt, increasing your savings account, or making a budget to try and avoid living check-to-check.

Branch managers at Arvest Bank say these are topics they commonly discuss with customers during this time of year.

“You gotta know where you are at to get to where you’re trying to go, so write it all down, create a goal. If you have five accounts you want to pay off, that does seem like a lot to manage, but focus on the smaller ones first. When you get that one paid off, you’re down to four, so then take the next smallest one and pay that, now you’re down to three,” said Burnett.

Burnett says the road to improvement starts the same for everyone.

“I think it starts with you, with me, it starts with ourselves. To accomplish any goal, we want it to be a lifelong goal, we want to be successful while we are here, but it starts with ourselves, so just knowing where we are at and where we are going, I think is the beginning point,” said Burnett.

Those looking to improve their financial situation are encouraged to contact their local bank.