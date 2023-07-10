JOPLIN, Mo. — If two young people are running the same distance race, but one of them gets to start before the other, it’s not hard to figure out who’s likely to win. The goal of one area non-profit is to change that.

“Our organization is called “SET Ranch and Prosperity Club”, and our mission is to level the playing field for low-income families and racial minorities so they can achieve physical, spiritual, and financial prosperity,” said Serita Eldridge, Coordinator, SET Ranch & Prosperity Club.

Another goal is to help young people who’ve made bad decisions in the past, get back on the straight and narrow.

“Another program that we just recently started is helping younger folks that are kind of going along the wrong path, and trying to really get them real close mentorships to get them going on the right path,” said Eldridge.

The group formed more than three years ago and while it has some of the resources it needs to help those who come through the program — like the horses kids learn to ride — what they don’t have is a base of operation.

“And so a big clubhouse, where we could have a meeting space, we have space for events like balls and conferences, also basketball courts, we’ll have camping,” said Eldridge.