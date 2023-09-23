JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church kicks off a new event, today (Saturday).

The inaugural “Septemberfest” was hosted by St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

With inspiration from Joplin’s Third Thursday, St. Peter Church wanted to start a yearly event to bring the community together.

The festival offered bounce houses, obstacle courses, and carnival games for the kids.

The adults also had fun with a cornhole tournament and a 50-50 raffle.

Pulled pork and hotdogs were for sale, and guests enjoyed live music.

“I think it’s great, and I really want to extend, for us, that was our goal to make a great community event that Joplinites look forward to every year,” said Brian Cronenwett, Septemberfest Organizer.

Church officials also tell us they’re already planning for Septemberfest 2024.