JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin has announced it will hold its annual auction on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 9 a.m.

A variety of merchandise will be available for public viewing on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, September 16 from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. The auction will start that Saturday, September 16, at 10 a.m.

A list of auction items has been made available on the city website here.

For more information, you can contact Chad Weller, Assistant Director of Public Works for Operations, at 417-624-0820 ext. 1560.