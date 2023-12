JOPLIN, Mo. — A popular MSSU holiday tradition continues in Joplin today (Saturday).

The seasonal Choral Flourish Concert is back for its 14th year at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Hundreds of community members gathered to see the show, which included members of MSSU Chamber Singers and Concert Chorale.

Two performances are offered, one earlier this afternoon and one at 7:30 p.m. this evening.