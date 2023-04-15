JOPLIN, Mo. — A new season is dawning for members of a Joplin-based team.

Today (Saturday) is the opening day for The Miracle League of Joplin and their 2023 baseball season.

This league provides a chance for both local children and adults with disabilities to participate in a sports function — and fellowship with others.

Kids ages 5-20 participate in a youth league, while adults 21 and up have a league of their own.

They’ll play games each Saturday from now through the month of May at the Will Norton Miracle Field in Joplin.

This year, 72 kids and over 80 adults have registered to play.

Volunteers from the community are also on hand to not only assist players during games but also help with event operations.

Miracle League officials say providing this opportunity is quite important to those with disabilities.

“Just seeing the joy on the players’ faces, the fact that they get to be included, they get to play, they get a lot of people cheering them on. It’s just really an emotional boost to everyone around and it’s a valuable experience for the volunteers because they really get to make an impact on other people’s lives,” said Heather Linscheid, Miracle League Board Member.

The Miracle League will host a 10-year anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 29th.

The baseball field is named after Will Norton, who tragically lost his life in the Joplin tornado on May 22nd, 2011.

Norton’s parents will be in attendance, along with members of the Keller Williams Foundation and the Rotary Club of Joplin.

League members say they all played a key role in establishing the field.