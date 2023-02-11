JOPLIN, Mo. — If you live near the “Joplin Regional Airport”, you likely saw planes flying through the skies, today.

Members of the “Colonel Travis Hoover Composite Squadron”, the “Civil Air Patrol” and the “U.S. Air Force Auxiliary” were conducting life-saving drills.

They spent time doing search, rescue, and disaster relief training, with pre-planned situations to mimic a natural search and rescue operation.

Practice beacons were placed in specific locations ahead of time, so pilots could practice searching for them using aircraft equipment.

Once located, a ground search was notified, so that teams could practice conducting the rescue.

“And then, they also have a drone or small unmanned aerial system drone crew that we use that then also puts that equipment up and over the site too, to verify what we’ve found,” said Maj. Henry Cole, Joplin Public Affairs Ofc., Civil Air Patrol.

Teams regularly practice these drills, to ensure they are ready for any rescue efforts.