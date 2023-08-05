JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri Scouts are camping out this weekend – celebrating quite a milestone.

Scouts BSA is celebrating 100 years of its existence and efforts in the area with camping and a Jamboree event.

It involves plenty of skill-building activities – all taking place at the Frank Childress Scout Reservation.

Today (Saturday) Scouts got a chance to check out the Joplin Police Department’s SWAT gear, control the camera on JPD’s drone – and visit with their local officers.

Scout leaders tell us – all the activities this weekend provide key leadership skills for the younger generation – with opportunities to work on their electives and their “Emergency Preparedness Merit Badges.”

“It’s a leadership-building program and it’s also really geared in the outdoors and the Nih-Ka-Gah-Hah was a camp and this is our current camp, Camp Childress. And the delivery of the Boy Scouts Program in the outdoors is really important, so this camp has played a pivotal role in delivering this guiding program to our area youth for several years,” said Eric DeGruson, Frank Childress Properties Committee, Chair.

Scout leaders also share something new with us.

The Ozark Trails Council recently decided to sell the Childress property – and the newly-founded non-profit purchased it – the Frank Childress Reserve Properties Committee.

Officials tell us – the group raised over $500,000 to purchase all 175 acres — and have plans to make the property more accessible for other groups to utilize, as well — as a way to expand the property’s role in the community, for another 100 years.