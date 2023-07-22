JOPLIN, Mo. — 100 years of history is celebrated, today (Saturday) – starting with a historic building abundant in traditions lasting generations.

All 100 years of “The Valley of Joplin Scottish Rite Cathedral” played a historic role in the foundations of Joplin as we know it.

That entire century of tradition and the cathedral itself was celebrated and remembered throughout the day, today – with different events marking the occasion.

A grand procession and vintage car procession started the day off before the cornerstone rededication ceremony took place inside the one-of-a-kind 100-year-old auditorium.

That’s also where speakers gave remarks — including the City of Joplin’s Mayor Doug Lawson and Congressman Eric Burlison – representing the 7th District in Missouri.

“The Cornerstone Ceremony Laying that we do has remained fundamentally unchanged for over 200 years. You can see, there are paintings of the original Masonic Cornerstone Laying Ceremony for the United States Capitol Building with George Washington – who was then President at the time – in his full Masonic Regalia performing the exact same ceremony, or predominantly the same ceremony that we will see here, today,” said Richard Kaeser, Grand Master of Masons, Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Missouri.

“It’s been such an integral part of this community that we are paying homage to the builders that built it, as well as to the Cathedral itself,” said Nicholas Breedlove, The Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Joplin, Centennial Celebration Committee Chairman.

The day’s events concluded with a car show and a concert.