JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s a heads-up as the end of summer approaches.

The “Schifferdecker Aquatic Center in Joplin is open through August 13. Meaning you have a week left to get your swim time in until next summer.

Officials with the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department say it’s difficult to maintain staff during the back-to-school time of year — as many high school and college-age students are lifeguards — and are preparing to head back to the classrooms.