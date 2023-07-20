JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s now been five years since Sarah Burton went missing — and Joplin police are still looking for answers on her whereabouts.

The department has received 150 leads from all across the Four States. They believe Burton was last seen in the area of 10th and Rex Avenue on July 16th, 2018. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’7″, weighed 160 pounds, and had brown hair and blue eyes.

Joplin police and the FBI are offering a $7,000 reward for information to help find her. Anyone with information should contact JPD at 623-3131.