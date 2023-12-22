JOPLIN, Mo. — Santa Claus took time out of preparing for his big night to visit some of his tiniest—and newest—fans Friday.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Freeman Health System got to have a special moment with Santa. He visited each one as a professional photographer took their picture. Father Christmas even held a few of them with gentle love and care.

He also left a special blanket for each baby—a memento of their very first Christmas memory.

“These are babies that may not be able to go home for Christmas so we’re going to be able to, and privileged, to bring Christmas to these babies,” said Steve Sanderson, Chief Development Officer.

“The holidays are sometimes hard enough with a newborn, let alone one that is stuck in the hospital for Christmas Day. Having those first holiday memories is just really important to us,” said Laura Gullett, Freeman Health System CMN Hospitals Program Coordinator.

“We wanted to bring Santa to them. And, we wanted to just hold the babies and let them know that they’re loved and let the families know that they’re loved, and that we want them to have as merry of a Christmas as they possibly can while their little ones are here in the hospital. So, that’s why we do what we do,” said Santa Claus.

Freeman Health System has brought in Santa to visit the NICU babies for more than 10 years.