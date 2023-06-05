JOPLIN, Mo. — A local Salvation Army couple is leaving the Four States.

Lieutenants Marti and Jennifer Norris have been at the helm of the Salvation Army of Jasper Newton County since 2020. But they have new marching orders to relocate to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jennifer said she and her husband will both miss the friends they’ve made, but she says there is one bright side to the move.

“The good thing is we’re going to be two hours from our family, our kids and grand baby and grand baby on the way, so really happy about that two hours from them versus six hours, it makes a big difference,” said Lt. Jennifer Norris.

A send-off event for the couple will be held June 25th, beginning with an 11 a.m. service and is open to the public. It’s at the Salvation Army, at 320 East 8th Street in Joplin.