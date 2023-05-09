JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a structure fire in Joplin Tuesday morning.

Smoke could be seen pluming from a residence located at 927 S. Picher Ave. shortly after 9 AM. Fire crews with the Joplin Fire Department reached the address minutes after.

The fire was under control around 9:30. JFD Deputy Fire Chief Andy Nimmo said the fire came from a shed in the backyard. No injuries were reported.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

