JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a structure fire in Joplin Tuesday morning.
Smoke could be seen pluming from a residence located at 927 S. Picher Ave. shortly after 9 AM. Fire crews with the Joplin Fire Department reached the address minutes after.
The fire was under control around 9:30. JFD Deputy Fire Chief Andy Nimmo said the fire came from a shed in the backyard. No injuries were reported.
The exact cause remains under investigation.
