JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin residence is a total loss following a morning fire.

On Tuesday, crews with the Joplin Fire Department responded to a structure at 912 S. Sergeant around 5:30 AM following a call for a fire. As JFD arrived, the two story building was nearly engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Emergency personnel said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, according to JFD Deputy Fire Chief Andy Nimmo.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It remains under investigation.