JOPLIN, Mo. — It was time to celebrate at the “House That Love Built” in Joplin.

Twenty-five years ago Thursday, the “Ronald McDonald House” opened its doors. The milestone was celebrated today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It’s been providing a home away from home for families with kids in area hospitals ever since.

There are some volunteers and board members still serving the facility a quarter of a century later. Joy Morris is one of them and said she enjoys taking care of Four State families who are going through a difficult time and seeing them a few years later.

“Guests that have stayed at our House, and it’s always nice to see them come back and get to visit with them and see how much the kids have grown up,” said Morris.

“We are talking about over 3,500 unduplicated families from numerous communities in our Four State area, and when you look at the number of lodging nights that those families actually called us home, we are talking over thirty-five thousand lodging nights,” said Annette Thurston, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

Annette Thurston has also been with the House all 25 years. Morris is one of more than 100 current volunteers.