JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit, once again, is helping parents during the holiday season.

Ronald McDonald House officials have established a Christmas Gift Wish List that will benefit families staying there. They have a list every month, but this one, of course, focuses on Christmas.

Items can be purchased for either parents or babies who are staying in the NICU at Freeman.

“Everybody loves to shop for kiddos, which we need that as well, but we need to focus on our families too, our parents, our moms and dads that are staying here, and it’s such a stressful time for them, often times they don’t have time to plan for their kid’s shopping and and we want to bring them joy and hope too,” said Jerri Sargent, Ronald McDonald House Program Manager.

Those interested to check out that wish list can visit this link.