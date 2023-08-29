JOPLIN, Mo. — 150 years of celebration will come to a musical end next week.

Joplin’s sesquicentennial wraps up on September 8th and 9th with a two-night concert.

Landreth Park will host four bands on both that Friday and Saturday night.

It’s billed as a “Joplin Local Legends Concert Weekend” – featuring music from the last 50 years.

That includes “Town House Fire” and the “Ben Miller Band Reunion” as well as “Smoot Mahuti” and “Southern Fried.”

“We’re hoping every night culminates with a Legends Jam – all the great legends will get together on stage for one last jam. It’s going to be a great time. We’ll have food trucks out here, we’ve got a beer garden – United Way’s going to have a midway of some of our local civic groups,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

Parking is on the east side of the park — and you should bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating.

The concert is free to the public.