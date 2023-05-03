JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re traveling through Joplin in the next couple of days, keep this in mind.

There will be emergency repairs of the sanitary sewer starting early tomorrow morning (5/4).

Repairs to the sewer will be made between East 4th Street, and Patterson Avenue.

During the construction, 4th Street will be closed to through traffic between St. Louis Avenue and Florida Avenue.

There will be planned detours in place for the duration of the road closure.

Work is expected to completed the following day — Friday (5/5) by 5:00 p.m.