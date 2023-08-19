JOPLIN, Mo. — With school starting soon, many districts are making sure safety is a priority.

That has certainly been the case for the Joplin School District — with recent security upgrades — But they didn’t stop there.

Dozens of students have crossed the very busy 20th Street by the high school — but now, there’s an actual crosswalk in place.

An official ribbon-cutting took place, this morning (Saturday).

In collaboration with the City of Joplin – the crosswalk has been in the works for two years.

Joplin High School freshman — Christian Cavener — went to City Council and petitioned for a safer way to cross 20th Street on his way to school.

Christian is now a junior and he had the privilege of cutting that ribbon.

“It makes me feel great that it got done because I’m pretty results-oriented and the fact is I know this is going to help keep so many students safe,” said Christian Cavener, Joplin High School junior.

“I think this is a really good achievement and I think we’re going to see the students use it. We’ve tracked students using this area to try and cross the street for quite some time now and we think they are going to continue to use it,” said Kerry Sachetta, Joplin Schools Superintendent.

The crosswalk isn’t quite finished yet, though — officials are still waiting on flashing crosswalk lights.