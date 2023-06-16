“Quapaw Nation 151” exhibit, located at Spiva Center For The Arts in downtown Joplin, Missouri.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The story of a local tribe is told through a new art exhibit on display in Joplin. Officials held a ribbon cutting tonight (6/16) at the Spiva Center For The Arts at the Cornell Complex to unveil the new “Quapaw Nation 151” exhibit.

The pieces pay tribute to the Quapaw nation’s history following the American Civil War and is running in conjunction with the tribe’s 151st powwow. Work from many members of the Quapaw tribe will be part of the exhibit through paintings, sculptures, traditional regalia, beading, and ceramics.

SLIDESHOW: “Quapaw Nation 151” Exhibit Now Open

“Anytime that the Quapaw’s get recognized, it’s always a plus in my book. So, it’s an honor to be part of it and we’re just elated today,” said Quapaw tribal member and potter, Betty Beard Gaedtke.

“When you look at Charles Banks Wilson, and you look at this worldly renowned artist, his original pieces are here for you to see. I mean this goes back over a hundred years, so why not come out and take this opportunity to see it,” said Steve Graddy, Board President for Spiva Center For The Arts.

The Quapaw powwow will run July 1st through July 4th at Beaver Springs Park in Quapaw. It’s the longest running powwow in the state of Oklahoma, and second longest running in the country.

You can learn more about the “Quapaw Nation 151” exhibit, located on the second floor of the Cornell Complex, HERE.