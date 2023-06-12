JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will continue its yearly road resurfacing program. The City’s contractor, Vance Brothers, will begin micro-surfacing certain city streets beginning this week. If a city resident is affected by this, they will receive a notification in the form of a door hanger two days in advance of the work occurring on their street.

The estimated time of this project is a few weeks, in the general area of northeast Joplin — between Range Line Road and St. Louis Avenue North of 7th Street. This week, work will begin in Royal Heights, and the area North of Zora Street.

A thin layer of aggregate and oil will be ‘cured’ on the road surface to provide protection, seal minor cracks, and increase the longevity of the road. It cures faster than some other methods, allowing traffic to return quickly.

Click here for a map of the affected streets.

It is encouraged to plan trips accordingly, and/or move vehicles prior to the resurfacing, as it won’t be possible to exit a parking spot if they are in front of your driveway.