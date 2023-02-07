JOPLIN, Mo. — February 7th marks “Safer Internet Day” around the world.

A reminder to keep yourself and your kids safe online.

“Kids need to be online – they need to know how to use it responsibly,” said Aaron Davied, WC Dad.

Local dad Aaron Davied says he wants his kids to know the right way to use technology, and what to avoid.

“Making sure they’re not on things they’re not supposed to be on,” said Davied.

And Detective Chip Root with the SWMO Cyber Crimes Task Force points out monitoring their social media is a priority – and that’s not just Facebook, Snapchat and Instgram.

“Discord is huge nowadays. Yeah, that and there’s MeWe There’s any number Kik has is really big with kids and honestly those that want to prey on children you know, and Telegram I mean, there’s There’s any number of them,” said JPD Det. Chip Root.

Det. Root says knowing their friend list is key.

“If they know that their friends list in person, then that’s probably okay. But if they don’t physically know them, then they should probably not be friends with them,” said Root.

He adds you should keep the basics in mind – steer clear of using sensitive information on wifi, changing passwords regularly, and making those passwords complex.

“I will say that that’s why a lot of the different platforms require uppercase, lowercase, special characters, those types of things. Any combination of those is definitely the way to go. And it should not be something that someone can easily guess, dates of birth and the spelling of names and things like that is not a good idea,” said Root.