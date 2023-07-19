JOPLIN, Mo. — An investigation is underway in Joplin after a housefire Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 in the 1600 block of West 4th Street — between South McCoy Avenue and South Maiden Lane. No word on how it started but officials said it appears accidental and was confined to a bedroom in the home.

Officials added the couple that lived there, and their pets, were able to get out safely. Around 17 firefighters with JFD responded to the incident, along with EMS.

The fire was extinguished in about five minutes after crews arrived.