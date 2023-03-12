KSNF/KODE — Family, friends, and the Carl Junction community mourn the loss of a beloved and active community member.

The news of Gary Stubblefield’s passing was shared on Facebook Saturday night.

Many kind words, loving memories, and appreciation of his work and character have been shared on his Facebook page.

He served with the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce for over nine years.

Throughout his career, Gary served the community he loved as a city alderman, a realtor, and was a part of many community organizations.

He was also a passionate author for Show Me the Ozarks magazine.

Gary has also been a featured guest on many of our programs here at KODE and KSN, sharing not only his expertise — but dozens of laughs and smiles.