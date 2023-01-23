JOPLIN, Mo. — A long-time Joplin public servant has passed away at the age of 81.

Bill Scearce moved to Joplin to serve as director of parks and recreation and served in that role from 1969 to 1978.

He then opened a number of Joplin businesses including Shanks Army Surplus, and supported several nonprofit organizations.

He was also a long-time member of the Joplin City Council, where he served several terms.

Current city council member Gary Shaw served with Scearce for two terms and says he had a passion for the community and that it wasn’t hard to tell which side of an issue Scearce supported.

“He and I didn’t always agree, he was a very strong opinionated guy but I always appreciated him cause you knew where he stood, you knew where he stood, you knew what he thought about what you were saying, and so forth, and so you knew we had conversations you there wasn’t any doubt,” said Gary Shaw, Joplin City Council.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thornhill-Dillion Mortuary in Joplin.