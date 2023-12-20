JOPLIN, Mo. — A celebration, today (Wednesday), for a woman who’s led the way in serving families with sick children for more than two decades.

A retirement reception was held for Annette Thurston at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

She’s been the executive director since the house’s inception back in 1998.

Thurston and her team have served more than 3,500 families from 38 states and two foreign countries.

It was a packed house full of friends, family, and community members to celebrate all she’s done for the organization.

“It is definitely overflowing today. It is that joy and that warmth, knowing that you have made a difference and the people who worked with you and how much you achieved, with being recognized here today, are standing here is tremendous,” said Annette Thurston, retiring executive director RMHC of the Four States.

“I think it’s hard to imagine that someone would be here a quarter of a century later, but Annette has come every day with passion and excitement and enthusiasm for the mission of the house. And she has fulfilled it in a very beautiful way,” said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and CEO/RMHC Board Member.

Paula Baker is heading the effort to find Thurston’s replacement.

The selection committee is looking for the right person and encourages anyone interested to apply.