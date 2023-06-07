JOPLIN, Mo. — Animal cruelty can often go unrecognized at times – and it’s important to remember that it is not only limited to physical harm.

According to Petpedia.com, every 60 seconds one animal suffers abuse.

And according to that same statistic, close to 65 percent of all animals abused are dogs.

We told you on Tuesday about a disturbing viral video of a Joplin man appearing to abuse his dogs.

25-year-old Jeremy Seitz is charged with animal abuse and awaits his first court appearance.

Since the incident, the dogs have remained at the Joplin Humane Society.

Although Joplin Humane Society Shelter Service Manager, Tianna Fisher, says the shelter doesn’t get too many calls like this one — there are still those few that come in.

“Our goal here at the Joplin Humane Society though is to make sure that if an animal does come into our care that comes from a situation that is undesirable that they get all of the medical care that they need, all of the love and food and protection that we can give them while they are in our care,” said Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society Shelter Service Manager.

If you suspect an animal is being abused or neglected — the Humane Society of Missouri (HSOM) has a 24-hour Animal Cruelty Hotline. The number is 314-647-4400.