JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Parks & Recreation is offering introductory sports programs for preschoolers this spring at the Joplin Athletic Complex.

Little Kickers Soccer is designed to introduce preschoolers to the sport of soccer. The program begins the week of April 4th and will be held on Tuesday or Thursday evenings, depending on which session the child is enrolled.

The cost is $38/player and includes a jersey and an award. Pre-registration is required by March 21st.

The 4-week programs are focused on introducing young children, ages 3-4 years old, to the basic fundamentals of the sport they’re enrolled in. Through the use of drills and fun skill development games, the programs are focused on developing each child’s skills and self-confidence in a non-competitive atmosphere.

Joplin Parks & Recreation programs are open to all Four States residents. For more information, or to register follow this link here or call 417-625-4750.