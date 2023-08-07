(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Doing crosswords, puzzles, or joining an education class can play a significant roll when it comes to protecting older people against dementia. Newly published research about dementia shows simple activities that require mental skills can boost the brain by improving ‘cognitive reserve.’ These activities also include using a computer, writing letters, and playing cards or chess.

The results of the study suggest that engagement in various types of mental activities may help reduce dementia risk later in life. Participation in these activities — also known as “adult literacy” — can reduce dementia risk by 11%. Playing intelligence testing games cut rates by 9%. Meanwhile, there was a 7% drop in those who engaged in painting, drawing, or other manual artistic hobbies. Charlotte Foust, Family Caregiver Coordinator for Area Agency on Aging Region X, says ‘mental workouts’ are just as important for seniors as physical workouts.

“People talk about physical exercise as a way of strengthening our bodies. It’s the same thing with our brains. We’ve got to keep our brains active and it keeps those synapses firing correctly. You never want your body or your brain to become sedentary. So any type of activity you can do with your brain, even if it’s painting, coloring, or word searches, can help to reduce your risk,” said Foust.

Reading books, newspapers or magazines, watching TV, and listening to music or the radio achieved similar benefits.

In this particular study, adult literacy and active mental activities showed the largest associations with reduced risk of dementia. These activities involve proactive engagement, critical thinking, logical reasoning, and social interaction. According to the study’s findings — cognitive stimulation from such activities can increase the number of neurons and connections between them — leading to more efficient brain networks.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be something that’s deeply intellectual. It can just be something that you are using your brain to do. Even if it’s reading a book, where you’re having to imagine the different scenarios going on in the book. That’s going to help your brain stay active,” said Foust.

The number of dementia cases worldwide is expected to triple — affecting 150 million people by 2050. With no cure in sight, there is an increasing focus on lifestyle interventions that can stop or slow the progression of the disease.

Foust says senior centers across the Four States understand the importance of keeping the elderly population mentally simulated, which helps reduce the risk for dementia. At the Joplin Senior Center, a variety of brain boosting activities are made available.

“We do have a lot of activities at the various senior centers across our area. There are puzzle corners. This past week was National Coloring Book Week, so we had different coloring activities, which again, is helping to keep the brain active. We also provide good, nutritious meals, and there are exercise classes for seniors to participate in. As we age, it’s important to stay focused on being physically active, too,” said Foust.

The findings of this study were based on more than 10,000 men and women over 70, who were tracked for more than a decade. You can view the full study, HERE.