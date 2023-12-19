JOPLIN, Mo. — A local real estate group ensures families with sick children have somewhere to stay.

The 2023 Gold Key Project, through Reece-Nichols Real Estate, raised $4,200 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. Gold Key agents across southern Missouri donated $100 for every home they helped buy or sell over a 7-month period — April to October.

That $100 covers the cost for a family to stay one night at the Ronald McDonald House while their child is in the hospital.

“We, as agents, are so blessed. We get to work with a lot of different people. And, for me, it’s giving back. And, so, when they asked for volunteers – it’s a volunteer program that we have,” said Alan Evans, ReeceNichols Real Estate Springfield Office Co-Manager.

“We help families find homes and the Ronald McDonald House provides homes for families when they have a child in the hospital. And, it’s just a very meaningful, feel-good way to do a little bit to help with that cause,” said Nina Moser, ReeceNichols Real Estate Neosho Office Managing Broker.

Hundreds of other Gold Key Reece-Nichols agents, even from as far away as Kansas City and Wichita, also contributed to the cause. The 2023 Gold Key Project grand total raised more than $300,000 and will provide more than 2,900 free nights for families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses.