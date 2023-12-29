JOPLIN, Mo. — The owner of a local bookstore is giving advice to those hoping to become stronger readers in 2024.

Bob Wolfe owns Always Buying Books in Joplin — and says this is the time of year where new faces are common throughout the store. He often hears from customers — who say they are making it a New Year’s Resolution, to read more.

“At the end of the year, everything is just wound down and now people decide, I’m going to start something. It’s a new and I’m gonna start off with a new habit,” he said.

Wofle is an avid-book lover — and says he’s got a recommendation for every customer who walks through the door. His recommendation for me….

“I’ll recommend a Louis L’amour book, a western. They are easy to read, you can put it down for a week and pick it right up. What we usually do is give them that book, a free one, and jump start them into reading. We’ve created some very good customers,” he said.

“What I try to do is, give them different authors you know, three or four different authors and maybe, in the kind of book they like, whether it’s mystery, romance, or science fiction,” said Alyse Foley, ABB Manager.

Trying new things, can be intimidating. That’s why Wolfe says it’s important to go at your own pace.

“If you want to get back into reading, come by and pick up a couple of different authors and see how that gets going. If you can’t get into that author or book, bring it back and exchange it, and we will get you something you like,” said Wolfe.

“And people say, ‘I don’t have time’. Everybody has got time, even if you have 10 minutes a day, you still have time to read,” said Foley.

Wolfe says he’s excited to see how many new people take up reading — in the new year.