JOPLIN, Mo. — An area non-profit needs your help to complete an expansion project.

Rapha International, which is an anti-human trafficking organization based in Joplin, is in the process of moving to a new, larger location. They are currently housed near 7th and Main, but are renovating a former church building on East 20th Street.

Aryn Tanksley is the Development Director for Rapha International and said they’ve already reached about 80% of the money needed to finish the renovation and move into the new location.

Ideally, the organization’s goal is to move in by Spring of 2024.

“Our goal is to raise 1.2 million dollars for the purchase and renovation of the building over on 20th street and that will house an expanded Hope and Healing Center to provide services to more survivors of trafficking and abuse right here in the Joplin area,” said Tanksley.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, all you have to do is visit their site here.