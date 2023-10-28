JOPLIN, Mo. — Over 200 runners and walkers of all ages showed their support for breast cancer awareness, bright and early, this morning (Saturday).

The “Race 4 Hope” 5K and 1-mile walk was hosted by the “Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation” in downtown Joplin.

The volunteer-based group raises funds for local uninsured or underinsured patients, giving the reminder that early detection is crucial.

Today’s event also held time for a “Survivor Ceremony” — something survivors tell us is quite special.

“It’s a way for us to be together, and it’s a way to show everyone that is here that, ‘Hey, early detection works, we’re here. Survivors,'” said Sharon Clark, Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation President.

“Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation” raised $20,000 for “Show Me Healthy Women.”