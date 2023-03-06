KSNF/KODE — Wednesday and Saturday — the public memorials for Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed.

Wednesday is the one-year mark of the shooting.

Both services will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Facility in Webb City.

Saturday’s service will recognize Reed’s Final Act of Service — as he was an organ donor.

Their wives were gracious enough to sit down with us last week to talk about what they’ve gone through the last year.

Both Roxy Cooper and Bailey Reed continue to receive an outpouring of support from the community and beyond. Cards, messages, gifts. Both also, as you can imagine, continue to struggle.

It has been literally been a “one day at a time” process.

“I think what helps me get through the day is just trying to incorporate Jake in everything I do. Whether I bring him up in conversation, or we think back about a certain memory, I, you know, oh Jake used to that. So, I try to just bring him into the conversation every second I can,” said Bayley Reed, Wife of OFC. Jake Reed.

“And I know that Coop’s never coming back. Death is so absolute. And I will have to deal with this for the rest of my life. And some days are a lot worse than others, and I still, but I still have to go on, you know, I have my girls, and it’s God’s will, until I meet him again,” said Roxy Cooper, Wife of CPL. Ben Cooper.

Both women also shared with us their husbands’ stories, which Fourstateshomepage.com will have Wednesday.